Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Eaton Co. plc Lifted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eaton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eaton’s FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ETN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

NYSE:ETN opened at $143.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,994 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,994. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Eaton by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eaton by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $10,581,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Eaton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 49,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

