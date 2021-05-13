Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Lifted by Analyst

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Fidelity National Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $45.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $4,578,355.20. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 478,055 shares of company stock worth $20,118,285 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth $60,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

