Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.32). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.45.

IAC stock opened at $219.71 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $266.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $359,110,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,463,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,878,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 409.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,154,000 after buying an additional 535,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

