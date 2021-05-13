Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for ImmunoGen, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ImmunoGen in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IMGN. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 59,250 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 40,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 502.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 62,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

