Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $33.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $65,730.00. Insiders have sold 69,174 shares of company stock worth $629,138 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

