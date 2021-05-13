Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.76) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.78). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of ITCI opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.48. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $40.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,525,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,405,000 after buying an additional 191,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,946,000 after buying an additional 259,565 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at $72,004,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,313,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 313,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,642,000 after purchasing an additional 338,080 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 5,184 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $203,316.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,512.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $107,309.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,703. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.