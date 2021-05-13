Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Increased by KeyCorp

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) – KeyCorp raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

MRVI stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $60,916,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $12,331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,137.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,412,000 after buying an additional 732,770 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,232,000 after buying an additional 242,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $2,770,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

