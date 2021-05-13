Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Reduced by Truist Securiti (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MPW. Truist downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $22.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565,695 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $118,366,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,757,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,662 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1,506.0% in the first quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 1,271,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $21,732,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

