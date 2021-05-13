Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Lowered by Analyst

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Myers Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Myers Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:MYE opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Myers Industries by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Myers Industries by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Myers Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,826.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

