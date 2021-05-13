Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Boosted by William Blair

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Nautilus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

NLS stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nautilus has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $494.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.40 million. Nautilus’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $168,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,074,000 after buying an additional 127,537 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 6.9% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 736,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth approximately $9,399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nautilus by 8.0% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 39,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

