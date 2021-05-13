Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Newmark Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Newmark Group in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

NMRK opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $8.53. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $13.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $14,999,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,230 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 518.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,098,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 920,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,629,000 after acquiring an additional 722,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,648,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,889,000 after acquiring an additional 485,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.