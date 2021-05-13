Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Novavax in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chikere now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($5.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $7.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.08 EPS.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novavax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $127.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.13 and a 200 day moving average of $167.04.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $656,133.38. Also, Director Gary C. Evans sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $5,174,645.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,822,689.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,517 shares of company stock valued at $15,952,005. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 49.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

