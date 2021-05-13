Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Rackspace Technology, Inc. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Rackspace Technology in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Rackspace Technology’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.95.

RXT opened at $18.28 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

In other Rackspace Technology news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $413,179.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,191 shares in the company, valued at $582,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,720,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,434,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 966.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after buying an additional 1,477,101 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,407,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,071,000 after buying an additional 875,863 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at $18,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.