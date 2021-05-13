Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.18). William Blair also issued estimates for Revance Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.69) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.43) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RVNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.42. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.11. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 845.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 687,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 614,315 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,065,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,888,000 after acquiring an additional 462,388 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 787.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 374,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,618,000 after purchasing an additional 332,453 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,326,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,600,000 after buying an additional 246,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 429,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 177,807 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $842,216.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,703.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

