Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Service Properties Trust Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $10.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.45. Service Properties Trust has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $13.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 92.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 29,973 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $1,010,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 66.8% during the first quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 210,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 84,227 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 30.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,677,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 394,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 937,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 76,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

