Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) was upgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

QTWO has been the subject of several other research reports. Gabelli raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Q2 stock opened at $90.78 on Thursday. Q2 has a 12-month low of $75.67 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,722.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $897,559.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,622,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,846 shares of company stock valued at $20,728,730 in the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter worth approximately $571,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,642,000 after purchasing an additional 82,230 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter worth approximately $573,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Q2 by 6.5% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 32,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

