Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aramark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

ARMK stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.10. Aramark has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is -258.82%.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

