Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BSM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $10.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 442,369 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,298.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 60.34%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

