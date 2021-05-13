Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

LXRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. G.Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $632.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 71,178,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,916,000 after acquiring an additional 970,186 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,167,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after buying an additional 691,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 308,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $158,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,620.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

