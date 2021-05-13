Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for AECOM Raised by Analyst (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for AECOM in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AECOM’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

AECOM stock opened at $66.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.03.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 46.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

