Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Aramark Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aramark in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aramark’s FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10. Aramark has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,937,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,940,000 after acquiring an additional 280,442 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

