Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. Reduced by Wedbush (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.10.

NYSE CHMI opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.27%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.73%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.