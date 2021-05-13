Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Decreased by Northcoast Research

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diebold Nixdorf in a report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

DBD has been the topic of several other research reports. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $977.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 3.44. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $676,550.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

