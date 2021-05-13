Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Energizer Holdings, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Energizer in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Energizer’s FY2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

ENR stock opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $53.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.50.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 207.2% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Energizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $746,399.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.98 per share, with a total value of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

