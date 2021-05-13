Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ESSA Pharma Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ESSA Pharma in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ESSA Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of EPIX opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. ESSA Pharma has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $950.91 million, a PE ratio of -26.06 and a beta of 1.96.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15).

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 957,244 shares in the company, valued at $25,845,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 20.3% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 132,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 22,334 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 229.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 158,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 110,442 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,198,000. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

