Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Raised by Analyst

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gray Television in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gray Television has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $21.22 on Thursday. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.23.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $553,953.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 76,350 shares of company stock worth $1,497,227 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

