Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.48 EPS.

HRMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.80. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Harmony Biosciences by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 285,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 188,358 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

