Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Decreased by Truist Securiti

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for ICON Public in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.49 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.60.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $224.27 on Thursday. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $151.54 and a 12 month high of $230.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.87 and its 200-day moving average is $198.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 103,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 84,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

