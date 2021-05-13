Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for International Game Technology PLC Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Game Technology in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IGT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Game Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.15.

Shares of IGT opened at $20.07 on Thursday. International Game Technology has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $21.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.34.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in International Game Technology by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,340 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 89.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,242,000 after buying an additional 1,890,759 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,173,000 after buying an additional 384,233 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after buying an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,844,000 after buying an additional 389,709 shares during the last quarter.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

