Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. William Blair also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.38.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $136.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.51 and its 200-day moving average is $115.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $69.17 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,359,000 after buying an additional 456,714 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,451,000 after purchasing an additional 716,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,120,000 after buying an additional 32,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,388,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,266,000 after purchasing an additional 192,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

