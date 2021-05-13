Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Decreased by Analyst

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for American International Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.21. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG has been the subject of several other reports. Atlantic Securities raised American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96. American International Group has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $52.70.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in American International Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 98,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of American International Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 115,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 389,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.