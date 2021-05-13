Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Voya Financial, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Voya Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

VOYA stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $66.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,749. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Voya Financial has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Voya Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

