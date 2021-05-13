QASH 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.10 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One QASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, QASH has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. QASH has a market capitalization of $35.38 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00086267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00019124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $554.07 or 0.01105322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00067943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00112407 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00062216 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (QASH) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

