Qbao (QBT) Hits Market Capitalization of $715,523.41

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 13th. Qbao has a total market capitalization of $715,523.41 and $35,886.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Qbao coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qbao alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000063 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Cubits is a PoW/Hi-PoS cryptocurrency with a APY of 300% in staking rewards. The PoW stage is over. “

Buying and Selling Qbao

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qbao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qbao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.