QIWI (QIWI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The credit services provider reported $40.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $46.69 by ($6.37). QIWI had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $84.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million. On average, analysts expect QIWI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QIWI opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. QIWI has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.08%. QIWI’s payout ratio is presently 64.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QIWI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIWI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Sberbank CIB raised shares of QIWI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. QIWI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

