Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) to report earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Qorvo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.45. Qorvo reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will report full year earnings of $10.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $11.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.14 to $12.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qorvo.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.70.

QRVO traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,275,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.97 and its 200-day moving average is $170.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,735,904,000 after acquiring an additional 437,614 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,855,000 after acquiring an additional 43,193 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,701,000 after acquiring an additional 140,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qorvo (QRVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.