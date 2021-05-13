QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.1% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.89. 175,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,568,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

