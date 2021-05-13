QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.16. 337,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,568,810. The company has a market capitalization of $143.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

