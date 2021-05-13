Quant Trading Up 54.3% Over Last 7 Days (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 33.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 54.3% higher against the dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $700.98 million and approximately $23.66 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can now be purchased for approximately $58.06 or 0.00116702 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002941 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.66 or 0.00855536 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002995 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Quant

QNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

