Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.120-4.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.05 billion-$12.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.14 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWR. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.10.

PWR stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.09. The stock had a trading volume of 15,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,982. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.87. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $28.70 and a 52-week high of $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In other news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,581.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,384 shares of company stock worth $14,010,724. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

