QuickX Protocol (QCX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $128,652.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $13.05 million and approximately $128,652.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00086668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00019165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.84 or 0.01104980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00068149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00113197 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00062747 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QuickX Protocol is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

