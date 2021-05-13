Quiztok Price Tops $0.0635 (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. In the last week, Quiztok has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a market cap of $46.75 million and $1.16 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

QTCON is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 735,960,109 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Quiztok Coin Trading

