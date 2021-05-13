Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $35 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.89 million.

QUMU stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,731. The company has a market cap of $83.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.52. Qumu has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Qumu in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Qumu in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

