Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $4.79 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,172 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,930 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.5% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Apple by 9,693.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $122.77 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.05 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

