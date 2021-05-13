RAI Finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.84 Million (RAI)

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $53.50 million and $5.84 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00002673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00081008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.72 or 0.00580039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.46 or 0.00227858 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $562.48 or 0.01149925 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $564.96 or 0.01154987 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance launched on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,915,283 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

