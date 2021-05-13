Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RAIFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS RAIFY remained flat at $$5.91 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 963. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.03.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

