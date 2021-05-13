Rainicorn Market Cap Reaches $20.15 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0447 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $20.15 million and approximately $638,985.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $320.70 or 0.00640755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00082353 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.31 or 0.00234375 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $611.62 or 0.01221991 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $543.46 or 0.01085810 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rainicorn

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.