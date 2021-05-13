Raise (RAISE) Hits Market Capitalization of $95,389.11

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 13th. Raise has a total market cap of $95,389.11 and $26.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Raise has traded 40% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00086838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $509.69 or 0.01026821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00068749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00111946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00061794 BTC.

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

