Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Increased to $152.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $152.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $128.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.67. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $62.37 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -102.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022 over the last three months. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 11,845.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,726,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,760 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

