Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.06%.

Ramaco Resources stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.87. 829,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,263. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $215.40 million, a PE ratio of 97.60 and a beta of 1.06. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $5.35.

Several analysts recently issued reports on METC shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,166 acres of controlled mineral and 25 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

